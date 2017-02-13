Feb 13 Aeffe SpA:

* In the year 2016 it registered preliminary sales of 280.7 million euros ($298.61 million) compared to 268.8 million euros in 2015, with a 4.7 pct increase at constant exchange rates

* Executive Chairman Massimo Ferretti says that in the last quarter of 2016 Aeffe registered a good trend in the wholesale channel and the positive impact on the retail channel, also thanks to recovery of tourists' flows in Europe