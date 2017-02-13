BRIEF-Canada Goose Holdings files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
Feb 13 Aeffe SpA:
* In the year 2016 it registered preliminary sales of 280.7 million euros ($298.61 million) compared to 268.8 million euros in 2015, with a 4.7 pct increase at constant exchange rates
* Executive Chairman Massimo Ferretti says that in the last quarter of 2016 Aeffe registered a good trend in the wholesale channel and the positive impact on the retail channel, also thanks to recovery of tourists' flows in Europe
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 16 feb