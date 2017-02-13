BRIEF-Anworth reports Q4 net income $0.15/shr
* Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp qtrly GAAP net income to common stockholders per weighted earnings per share $0.15
Feb 13 Longitech Smart Energy Holding Ltd
* Group is expected to record an increase in revenue of not less than 80% for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expect an increase in profit of not less than 270% for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected increases in revenue and profit due to increase in revenue and profit from smart energy and solar energy businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Australian shares are set to inch higher on Thursday, with financial stocks poised to mirror the gains of their Wall Street peers. Wall Street pushed further into record-high territory on Wednesday, as better than expected retail sales data for January kept sentiments upbeat. The local share price index futures fell 3 points to 5756.0, a 53-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index rose 0.9 percent on Wed
* Announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock