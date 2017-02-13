Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 13 Kenford Group Holdings Ltd
* Board has been informed by selling shareholders that potential purchaser has decided not to proceed with possible transaction
* Reference to announcement in respect of possible transaction
* An application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, 14 Feb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 41.5 percent y/y at 514.7 million yuan ($74.94 million)
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Zhenai.com, one of China's largest matchmaking websites, has found itself an unlikely suitor in drone manufacturer DEA General Aviation that said on Wednesday it wants to buy the popular dating website to expand its business.