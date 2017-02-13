Feb 13 E I Du Pont De Nemours and Co :

* Dupont reaches global settlement of multi-district PFOA litigation

* Dupont - total settlement amount is $670.7 million in cash

* Dupont- for a period of five years, Chemours would annually pay PFOA liabilities outside settlement up to $25 million

* Dupont - co and plaintiffs' jointly agreed to a settlement in principle of MDL involving about 3,550 lawsuits related to PFOA personal injury claims

* Dupont - settlement encompasses all claims pending in MDL, including those matters for which jury verdicts have been rendered

* Dupont - Chemours has also agreed it will not contest its liability to Dupont under separation agreement for PFOA costs

* Dupont - half of the total settlement amount will be paid by Chemours and half paid by Dupont