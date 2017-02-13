BRIEF-Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in the U.S.
Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states
Feb 13 Tyche Industries Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 10.2 million rupees versus 2.3 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 120.5 million rupees versus 125 million rupees year ago
Says Ganesh Kumar appointed CFO
* Appointment of US-based Jack Cosentino, as ceo and managing director
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.