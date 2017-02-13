BRIEF-Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in the U.S.
Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states
Feb 13 International Company For Medical Investments Psc
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders 1.5 million dinars versus net profit 90,546 dinars year ago
FY net loss attributable to shareholders 1.5 million dinars versus net profit 90,546 dinars year ago

FY net operating revenue 304,975 dinars versus 1.2 million dinars year ago
* Appointment of US-based Jack Cosentino, as ceo and managing director
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.