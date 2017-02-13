UPDATE 1-Canada's Shopify reports bigger loss as expenses soar
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.
Feb 13 Qianhai Health
* Issues profit warning
* Group is expected to make an increased loss for year ended 31 December 2016
* Expected result due to a decline in sale of american ginseng, in terms of both quantity sold and average selling price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lithia reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* FY net loss after tax JOD 731,740 versus net loss JOD 542,834 year ago