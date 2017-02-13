Feb 13 Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 1.36 billion rupees

* Dec quarter net sales 9.22 billion rupees

* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.49 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.56 billion rupees

* Says tenure of Subidh Bharagava as non executive chairman been extended