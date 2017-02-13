BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 1.36 billion rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 9.22 billion rupees
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.49 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.56 billion rupees
* Says tenure of Subidh Bharagava as non executive chairman been extended Source text: bit.ly/2l6Gx3e Further company coverage:
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :