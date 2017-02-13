BRIEF-Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in the U.S.
Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states
Feb 13 Dar Al Dawa Development And Investment Co :
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 5.3 million dinars versus 4.1 million dinars year ago
FY net opearting revenue 7.3 million dinars versus 9.3 million dinars year ago
* Appointment of US-based Jack Cosentino, as ceo and managing director
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.