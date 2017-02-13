BRIEF-Gale Pacific intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 13 Bmmi Bsc
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 9.4 million dinars versus 10.1 million dinars year ago
* Recommends cash dividend of 50 percent for year 2016 Source:(bit.ly/2knLQXG) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :
* Appointment of Maria Celia H. Fernandez-Estavillo as senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: