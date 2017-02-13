Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 Western Gas Partners Lp
* Says Benjamin m. Fink has been named president and ceo
* Western gas partners lp - effective today benjamin m. Fink has been named president and CEO
* Western gas partners lp - Don Sinclair, in anticipation of his ultimate retirement, has stepped down from his wes and wgp officer positions
* Western gas partners lp - Sinclair will continue to serve as senior advisor to anadarko and partnerships
* Western gas partners lp - fink also will replace Sinclair as a director of partnerships
* Western gas partners lp - Craig W. Collins has been named svp, operations and chief operating officer of partnerships Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results