Feb 13 Western Gas Partners Lp

* Says Benjamin m. Fink has been named president and ceo

* Western gas partners lp - Don Sinclair, in anticipation of his ultimate retirement, has stepped down from his wes and wgp officer positions

* Western gas partners lp - Sinclair will continue to serve as senior advisor to anadarko and partnerships

* Western gas partners lp - fink also will replace Sinclair as a director of partnerships

* Western gas partners lp - Craig W. Collins has been named svp, operations and chief operating officer of partnerships