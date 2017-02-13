Kraft Heinz sales fall 3.8 pct
Feb 15 Kraft Heinz Co, the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly sales, hit by a stronger dollar and lower demand in the United States.
Feb 13 Whirlpool Corp
* Whirlpool Corp - expects corrective action affecting the dryers developed by Indesit to have future cash expenditures in 2017 of $69 million - SEC filing
* Whirlpool Corp - as of Dec 31, 2016, co had $162 million of cash expenditures related to the corrective action Source text: (bit.ly/2ko84sy) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Kraft Heinz Co, the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly sales, hit by a stronger dollar and lower demand in the United States.
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings and conference call information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Equinix Inc - for full year of 2017, total revenues are expected to be greater than $3,933 million