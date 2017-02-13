BRIEF-CommerceHub posts Q4 earnings per share $0.13
* CommerceHub announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Feb 13 Cheetah Mobile Inc
* Cheetah Mobile announces proposed delegation of voting rights by Kingsoft to Sheng Fu
* Upon effectiveness of voting proxy agreement, Kingsoft will hold approximately 25.03% voting rights of Cheetah Mobile
* Controlling shareholder Kingsoft will delegate about 37.81% voting rights of Cheetah Mobile to CEO Sheng Fu
* Fu intends to separately enter into a voting proxy agreement with Tencent
* Tencent will delegate to Fu approximately 4.5% voting rights of Cheetah Mobile
* Proxy agreement provides for agreement to increase size, change composition of current 9-member board, such that there will be 11 directors
* 11 directors, to include 3 directors from Cheetah Mobile, 1 director designated by Kingsoft, 1 director designated by Tencent Holdings
* The Andersons Inc reports fourth-quarter and full year results
* Coca-Cola - On Feb 15, compensation committee adopted a clawback policy for awards under Coca-Cola Company performance incentive plan - SEC Filing