Feb 13 Noble Midstream Partners LP
* Noble Midstream Partners announces pipeline joint venture
expanding Delaware basin footprint
* Entered into definitive agreements to form a 50/50 joint
venture to acquire Advantage Pipeline LLC
* JV will acquire Advantage for $133 million, with Noble
Midstream's 50% interest totaling $66.5 million
* Noble Midstream's JV interest will be funded with cash on
hand and its undrawn credit facility
* Partnership's JV interest will be held by Trinity River
Devco Lp, a newly formed, 100% owned development company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: