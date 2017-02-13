BRIEF-Gale Pacific intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 13 Amer Sports Oyj:
* Amer Sports to start repurchases of own shares
* Amount to be acquired is maximum of 10 million shares
* Repurchases will start at earliest on Feb. 13, 2017 and end on Sept. 7, 2017 at latest
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :
* Appointment of Maria Celia H. Fernandez-Estavillo as senior vice president