Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 Voyager Therapeutics Inc :
* Voyager Therapeutics announces lead clinical candidate selection for monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
* Voyager Therapeutics-preclinical studies now underway to support filing of an investigational new drug application for VY-SOD101 during Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results