Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 Akebia Therapeutics Inc :
* Akebia Therapeutics - Janssen could be eligible to receive up to aggregate of $16.5 million from co in specified development milestone payments
* Akebia Therapeutics - Janssen to be eligible to receive up to $215 million from co in specified commercial milestones as well as tiered, escalating royalties
* Akebia Therapeutics - unless earlier terminated, deal will expire on a product-by-product and country-by-country basis upon expiration of last royalty term
* Akebia Therapeutics-co may terminate deal in its entirety or only with respect to particular licensed compound upon 180 days' prior written notice to Janssen Source text: (bit.ly/2lbdICf) Further company coverage:
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results