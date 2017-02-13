Feb 13 Bringwell AB (publ):

* Supreme court correct its judgment in Cederroth case, reducing damages Bringwell should pay

* Judgment means reduction of amount of damages from 7.2 million Swedish crowns ($810,000) to 2.0 million crowns, which with interest will be a total of 3.1 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

