BRIEF-Gale Pacific intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 13 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :
* Has sold its stake in Würzburg-based Manfred Hertlein Veranstaltungs GmbH, which it held through Gold Entertainment GmbH, company it co-operated together with Sony Music
* Intends to increase its shares in Gold Entertainment GmbH to 100% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :
* Appointment of Maria Celia H. Fernandez-Estavillo as senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: