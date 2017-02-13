Feb 13 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* Has sold its stake in Würzburg-based Manfred Hertlein Veranstaltungs GmbH, which it held through Gold Entertainment GmbH, company it co-operated together with Sony Music

* Intends to increase its shares in Gold Entertainment GmbH to 100%