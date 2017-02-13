EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real strengthens as central bank resumes intervention

(Updates chart, first paragraph) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 15 The Brazilian real firmed to its strongest in more than a year and a half against the dollar on Wednesday, while the Mexican peso weakened after U.S. consumer prices notched their largest gain in nearly four years. The real extended gains for a second day following a central bank decision to resume currency intervention, closing up 0.95 percent at 3.065 per dollar, its strongest since June 18, 2015.