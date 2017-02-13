Feb 13 Akebia Therapeutics Inc -

* Will pay Janssen $1.0 million in cash to access their collection of hundreds of HIF-targeted compounds, associated intellectual property

* Co obtains worldwide rights to akb-5169, a non-absorbed oral HIF stabilizer in preclinical development for treatment of IBD

* Johnson & Johnson innovation has opportunity to take ownership interest in co through common stock purchase warrant issued by co to JJDC

* JJDC can take ownership interest in co through common stock purchase warrant issued by co to JJDC for 509,611 shares of co's common stock

* Warrant exercisable by JJDC, in whole or in part, at any time prior to 5th anniversary of date of issuance with payment to co of up to $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: