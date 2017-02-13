BRIEF-Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in the U.S.
* Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Al Maidan Clinic for Oral Health Services Company
* Nine-month net profit 4 million dinars versus 3.1 million dinars year ago
* Nine-month operating revenue 28.4 million dinars versus 25.3 million dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2kC7KY0) Further company coverage:
* Appointment of US-based Jack Cosentino, as ceo and managing director
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.