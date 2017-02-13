BRIEF-Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 mln
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Feb 13 Hindustan Composites Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 120.8 million rupees versus 87.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 552.7 million rupees versus 444 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kjb2DA Further company coverage:
* Carlisle Companies appoints Robert M. Roche vice president and chief financial officer effective February 15, 2017
* Dec quarter net profit 258.7 million rupees versus profit 255.3 million rupees year ago