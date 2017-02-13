BRIEF-Ingenia acquires Cairns Coconut Holiday Resort
* Has exchanged contracts to acquire Cairns Coconut Holiday Resort for $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 International Bank for Trade and Finance :
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 5.76 billion pounds versus 20.5 million pounds year ago
* FY net revenue 14.50 billion pounds versus 9.29 billion pounds year ago Source: (bit.ly/2lHHMDz) Further company coverage: )
* CYS Investments Inc announces fourth quarter and year ended 2016 financial results
* Corelogic - On Feb 13, co's board granted president and chief executive officer Anand Nallathambi a temporary medical leave of absence - SEC Filing