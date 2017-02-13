BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017
Feb 13 Gibson Energy Inc
* Gibson Energy Inc- entered into an agreement to sell its industrial propane business for cash consideration of $412 million to Superior Plus LP
* Gibson Energy Inc - as part of sale, Superior has agreed to 5-year wholesale supply and truck transportation agreements
* Gibson Energy Inc- "transaction will allow us to strengthen our capital structure through debt reduction"
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.
* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company