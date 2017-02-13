BRIEF-Mosaic estimates environmental capex at about $310 mln in 2018
* Mosaic Co - In 2018, co estimates environmental capital expenditures will be about $310 million
Feb 13 Impinj Inc
* Granahan Investment Management Inc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of December 31, 2016- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mosaic Co - In 2018, co estimates environmental capital expenditures will be about $310 million
Feb 15 Goldcorp Inc reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday compared to a steep loss a year ago, as much lower costs at its gold mines in the Americas and a higher gold price offset lower production.
* Abacus announces $1,000,000 financing and proposed share consolidation