BRIEF-Gale Pacific intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 13 Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd:
* Dec quarter consol net profit 110.6 million rupees versus profit 150.3 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter consol net sales 726.2 million rupees versus 738.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :
* Appointment of Maria Celia H. Fernandez-Estavillo as senior vice president