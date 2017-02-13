BRIEF-Charlie Munger says has mellowed on Trump; Buffett not crazy buying Apple, airlines
Feb 15 Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger Says Wells Fargo
Feb 13 Raytheon Co
* Raytheon Co - "Has begun work on enhancements to combat-proven patriot air and missile defense system" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger Says Wells Fargo
Feb 15 Currency broker FXCM Inc, which was banned last week from operating in the United States, said on Wednesday its non-U.S. monthly trading volume rose 18 percent to an estimated $253 billion in January from December.
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: