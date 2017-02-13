Feb 13 Black Earth Farming Ltd

* Says has entered into agreement to sell its Russian operations and announces intention to propose distribution of proceeds to shareholders and initiate a voluntary liquidation of company

* Says total estimated purchase price is approximately $184 million in cash

* Owner Kinnevik, with a stake of 24.6 percent in Black Earth Farming, says has entered into an undertaking to support the divestment

* Following deduction of the wrap-up Costs and additional equity contributions from warrant holders, the Board of Directors anticipates that approximately between USD 185,000,000 – 193,000,000 will be available for distribution to the shareholders

* Says at an exchange rate of Rur 60.5 per USD and SEK 8.9 per USD, this corresponds to approximately between SEK 7.2 – 7.5 per Swedish Depository Receipt ("SDR") after dilution by up to a further 18,330,000 SDR's resulting from exercise of the Company's outstanding warrants and long term incentive programs.

* Says this corresponds to a premium of between 96.5 – 104.7 per cent compared to the volume weighted average trading price for the three months preceding BEF's announcement that it was in talks with potential acquires on 9th August 2016