BRIEF-Gale Pacific intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 13 Sreeleathers Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 25.7 million rupees versus profit 27.8 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 233.4 million rupees versus 218.7 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2lbbyTt) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :
* Appointment of Maria Celia H. Fernandez-Estavillo as senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: