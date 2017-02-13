Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 Aeterna Zentaris Inc
* Aeterna Zentaris announces plans to pursue FDA registration of Macrilen(tm)
* FDA has agreed to consider company's conclusions during a type a meeting
* Co concluded that macrilen demonstrated performance supportive of achieving registration with U.S. Food and drug administration
* Aeterna Zentaris says co-primary endpoint "negative agreement" with itt, which is considered as more relevant endpoint, was met
* Says co-primary endpoint "positive agreement" with itt was not met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results