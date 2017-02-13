BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces appointment of Juanita Montalvo to its board
* Dundee Precious Metals announces appointment of Juanita Montalvo to its board of directors
Feb 13 Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd - qtrly core earnings per share $0.62
* Qtrly loss per share $0.19
* Qtrly net interest income before provision for credit losses $66.8 million versus $61.2 million
* Gladstone Commercial Corporation reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Julian Whitehurst appointed to board of directors of National Retail Properties Inc