BRIEF-Gale Pacific intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 13 Suedzucker
* Says has no plans to change its guidance after CropEnergies hikes its FY outlook Further company coverage:
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :
* Appointment of Maria Celia H. Fernandez-Estavillo as senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: