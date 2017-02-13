Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 13 Khaitan Electricals Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 751.9 million rupees versus loss 99.9 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 250.1 million rupees versus 565.4 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2l786JO Further company coverage:
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 41.5 percent y/y at 514.7 million yuan ($74.94 million)
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Zhenai.com, one of China's largest matchmaking websites, has found itself an unlikely suitor in drone manufacturer DEA General Aviation that said on Wednesday it wants to buy the popular dating website to expand its business.