* Illumina Inc- Novaseq's S1 and S4 flow cells have been prioritized and are expected to be available for shipment in Q3 of 2017 - SEC filing

* Illumina Inc- Novaseq 5000 system and S3 flow cells are expected to be available for shipment in early 2018 - SEC filing

* Illumina Inc- Novaseq 6000 system and S2 flow cells remain on track for shipment late in Q1 of this year - SEC filing