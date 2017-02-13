BRIEF-Angie's List Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Angie's List reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 13 Boeing Co
* Aviall - signed distribution agreement with Triumph group, covering spare parts for Boeing, Airbus and Bombardier aircraft
* Aviall - deal expands co's product support with Triumph integrated systems to include Clemmons, North Carolina and Valencia, California sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bellatrix announces the appointment of Brent Eshleman as president & CEO
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks rose to a whisker off all-time highs on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day following Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's flagging of a possible interest rate rise next month.