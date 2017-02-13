BRIEF-Cineplex reports Q4 earnings per share $ 0.37
* Q4 revenue c$385.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$407 million
Feb 13 Gogold Resources Inc
* Qtrly revenue of $6.856 million from sale of 413,941 silver equivalent ounces
* Produced 4,249 gold ounces and 102,371 silver ounces for total of 403,545 silver equivalent ounces in quarter ending Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 revenue c$385.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$407 million
* Huntsman says expects earnings in pigments and additives division to improve "meaningfully" in 2017 due largely to price increases in Tio2
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S