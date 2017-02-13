BRIEF-Paramount Resources Ltd says 2017 sales volumes projected to average approx. 20,000 boe/d
* Paramount resources ltd. Provides operational update and preliminary 2017 outlook
Feb 13 Cameo Resources Corp :
* Cameo Resources Corp- has amended details on is previously announced share consolidation
* Cameo Resources-as result of consolidation, 71.3 million common shares currently issued, outstanding will be reduced to about 2.9 million post-consolidation
* Cameo Resources Corp- effective date for consolidation and name change is anticipated to be february 17, 2017
* Announces updates to Weedwiser.com
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.