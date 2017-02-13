BRIEF-Ardelyx says successful trial of hyperphosphatemia treatment
* Ardelyx announces successful phase 3 trial of Tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage renal disease
Feb 13 Avis Budget Group Inc
* AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC - CO AND TRAVELPORT ANNOUNCED SIGNING OF A NEW, MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT
* SAYS THROUGH AGREEMENT, AVIS BUDGET GROUP WILL HAVE CONTINUED ACCESS TO TRAVELPORT'S TRAVEL COMMERCE PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ardelyx announces successful phase 3 trial of Tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage renal disease
* FICC revenues seen rising 4-5 pct this year after 2016 jump
* Wyndham Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results