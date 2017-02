Feb 13 Competition and Markets Authority

* UK'S CMA to look undertakings offer over completed acquisition by sscp spring bidco limited of acorn care and education group in detail

* UK'S CMA- considers that there are reasonable grounds for believing that undertaking offered, or a modified version of it, might be accepted by cma

* UK'S CMA - now has until 10 April 2017 to decide whether to accept undertaking, with possibility to extend this timeframe to 9 June 2017