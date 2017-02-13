BRIEF-Paramount Resources Ltd says 2017 sales volumes projected to average approx. 20,000 boe/d
* Paramount resources ltd. Provides operational update and preliminary 2017 outlook
Feb 13 Pultegroup Inc
* on February 10, 2017, the board of directors of the company adopted amended and restated by-laws, effective the same date - SEC filing
* Amendment to change voting standard for election of directors in uncontested elections from plurality standard to majority standard
* Amendment permits shareholder, group of up to 20 shareholders, owning 3% or more continuously least 3 yrs to nominate director nominees
* nomination can constitute up to the greater of two individuals or 20% of the number of the company's directors then serving Source (bit.ly/2kCpmmG) Further company coverage:
* Announces updates to Weedwiser.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.