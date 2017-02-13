Feb 13 Pultegroup Inc

* on February 10, 2017, the board of directors of the company adopted amended and restated by-laws, effective the same date - SEC filing

* Amendment to change voting standard for election of directors in uncontested elections from plurality standard to majority standard

* Amendment permits shareholder, group of up to 20 shareholders, owning 3% or more continuously least 3 yrs to nominate director nominees

* nomination can constitute up to the greater of two individuals or 20% of the number of the company's directors then serving