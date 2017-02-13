CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Midven FY net profit up at 6.6 mln zlotys
* Reports its FY revenue at 4.0 million zlotys ($986,752.84)versus 5.7 million zlotys year on year
Feb 13 Jerusalem Insurance Co Psc
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 545,951 dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
* FY net revenue 16.2 million dinars versus 16.4 million dinars year ago Source:(bit.ly/2lGYfHg) Further company coverage:
* Reports its FY revenue at 4.0 million zlotys ($986,752.84)versus 5.7 million zlotys year on year
MOSCOW, Feb 15 Russian Railways has picked J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital, part of Russia's second-biggest bank VTB, to arrange investor meetings for a possible dollar-demoninated Eurobond offering, a financial market source told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Reports an increase in revenue and profit for fiscal year 2016