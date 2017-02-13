BRIEF-Lannebo Fonder ups stake to 6.29 pct in Nordax Group
* Lannebo Fonder AB ups stake to 6,978,772 shares corresponding to 6.29 pct in Nordax Group AB
Feb 13 Norwegian Finans Holding ASA:
* Contemplated private placement
* Engaged Arctic Securities AS to assist in contemplated private placement through issuance of new shares for total consideration of about 500 million Norwegian crowns ($60 million)
* Minimum application and allocation amount is set to Norwegian crowns equivalent to 100,000 euros ($106,080)
($1 = 8.3788 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 0.9427 euros)
MOSCOW, Feb 15 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday that inflation was falling as expected but that did not mean that reaching the 4 percent inflation target was an easy task.
* Said on Tuesday it has received a notice from Banco BIC SA, stating that the bank has sold its whole 1.9 pct stake in BPI within takeover from Caixabank