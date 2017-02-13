Feb 13 Livechat Software SA:

* Three shareholders start accelerated book building process (ABB) to sell up to 4 percent votes at the company's annual general meeting of shareholders

* The shareholders are Mariusz Cieply, Jakub Sitarz and Maciej Jarzebowski

* Trigon Dom Maklerski SA to run the ABB procedure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)