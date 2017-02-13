Feb 14 NZX Ltd :

* FY revenue from ordinary activities $NZ77.544 million, up 6.0%

* FY profit attributable NZ$9.2 million, down 23.9 percent

* Total 2016 dividend $NZ 0.0600 per share

* " Board has made good progress in its search for a new ceo"

* NZX expects full year 2017 EBITDA to be in the range of nz$27.0 million to NZ$30.0 million

* The NZX board has declared a final dividend of 3.0 cents per share

* "Continuing volatility in the global outlook causes us to take a cautious view on markets at this early stage of 2017"

* See improved outlook for agri business in 2017 as commodity prices pick up after a difficult 2016

* Full year 2017 expected growth in EBITDA of 20% to 33%