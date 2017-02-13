Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Wednesday, hurt by importer dollar demand even as concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
Feb 13 United Pacific Industries Limited
* Unit entered into MOU with vendor in relation to possible acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Wednesday, hurt by importer dollar demand even as concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit seeking to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from terminating their proposed $54 billion deal, which would have created the largest U.S. health insurer by membership.
* Proposal regarding acquisition of Banque Centrale De Compensation S.A., trading as LCH.Clearnet S.A., was unanimously approved by its shareholders