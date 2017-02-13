BRIEF-Paramount Resources Ltd says 2017 sales volumes projected to average approx. 20,000 boe/d
* Paramount resources ltd. Provides operational update and preliminary 2017 outlook
Feb 13 Sears Holdings Corp :
* Sears Holdings responds to reports that it has removed Ivanka Trump's brand from its websites - Blog
* Sears Holdings says "Certain products were removed from our websites that included a very small number of trump products" - Blog
* Sears Holdings Corp - "Where we find or are informed that certain products are unsafe or inappropriate, we will remove those products as well"
* Sears Holdings on Ivanka Trump's brand says "All of these products are offered by our marketplace sellers and not directly by Sears or Kmart"
* Announces updates to Weedwiser.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.