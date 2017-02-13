BRIEF-Paramount Resources Ltd says 2017 sales volumes projected to average approx. 20,000 boe/d
* Paramount resources ltd. Provides operational update and preliminary 2017 outlook
Feb 13 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Co, geoscience australia entered into a collaborative research project
* Collaborative research project is for second-generation satellite-based augmentation system
* Once sbas testbed is operational, basic Global Navigation Satellite System signals will be monitored by Geoscience Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Paramount resources ltd. Provides operational update and preliminary 2017 outlook
* Announces updates to Weedwiser.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.