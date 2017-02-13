BRIEF-Lannebo Fonder ups stake to 6.29 pct in Nordax Group
* Lannebo Fonder AB ups stake to 6,978,772 shares corresponding to 6.29 pct in Nordax Group AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 13 Turkiye Halk Bankasi:
* FY 2016 net profit of 2.56 billion lira ($695.88 million) versus 2.32 billion lira year ago
* FY 2016 net interest income of 6.96 billion lira versus 5.66 billion lira year ago
* Non-performing loans at the end of 2016 is 5.14 billion lira versus 3.97 billion lira at the end of 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6788 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, Feb 15 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday that inflation was falling as expected but that did not mean that reaching the 4 percent inflation target was an easy task.
* Said on Tuesday it has received a notice from Banco BIC SA, stating that the bank has sold its whole 1.9 pct stake in BPI within takeover from Caixabank