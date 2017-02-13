Feb 13 Teknosa Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS:

* 2016 net loss of 160.6 million lira ($43.64 million) versus loss of 94.6 million lira year ago

* 2016 revenue of 3.07 billion lira versus 3.2 billion lira year ago

* Expects 2017 revenue at the same level with 2016

