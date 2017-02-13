BRIEF-Pinehill Pacific posts Jan crude palm oil production 537.11 mt
* Jan crude palm oil production 537.11 mt; Jan palm kernel production 146.50 mt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Teknosa Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS:
* 2016 net loss of 160.6 million lira ($43.64 million) versus loss of 94.6 million lira year ago
* 2016 revenue of 3.07 billion lira versus 3.2 billion lira year ago
* Expects 2017 revenue at the same level with 2016
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6804 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jan crude palm oil production 537.11 mt; Jan palm kernel production 146.50 mt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reported on Tuesday Q4 revenue of 1.9 million zlotys ($466,681.40) versus 426,675 zlotys year ago
* Reported on Tuesday Q4 revenue of 1.7 million zlotys ($417,639.11) versus 2.1 million zlotys year ago